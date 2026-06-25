Park City voters favor Pierce, Wasatch County carries Searle to Utah House primary win

Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle will advance to the November general election after winning the primary for state House District 59, which represents all of Wasatch County, plus Park City.

The Republican earned 55% of the vote, compared to opponent Jeffrey Pierce’s 45%.

A closer look at the results shows Summit County voters diverged from their counterparts in Wasatch County.

Searle earned the Wasatch County vote – the much larger portion of the district – with 58%, nearly 900 votes ahead of Pierce.

But Pierce won Park City by a ratio of 2-to-1, with 500 votes compared to Searle’s 250.

Looking ahead to the general election, Searle said he understands why Summit County voters might choose the candidate who lives in Park City while assuring locals he’s committed to working for every voter.

“I appreciate the support that I got in Summit County and will continue to work really hard there,” he said.

He said he values local decision-making and will bring his perspective as someone raising a family in the Wasatch Back to the Statehouse.

“I’ve been on the county council and understand that local control is so important, as well as cutting property taxes and getting real relief for our seniors and our families,” he said.

Searle will face Democrat and former Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson in the November election.

When Johnson announced her candidacy in January, she told KPCW she’ll be a strong voice for the Wasatch Back’s top issues.

“This will be my only job,” she said. “I will be able to do deep dives into legislation, and I will be passionate about making sure that the district is kept informed.”

Both candidates say they believe the Wasatch Back has different needs from the Wasatch Front, and state lawmakers should advocate for the community accordingly.

The general election is Nov. 3. Primary election results will be certified July 1.

