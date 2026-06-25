Gov. Cox declares emergency, bans fireworks through July 5

Wildfires have burned more than 140,000 acres across Utah so far this year. More than 75% of those fires have been caused by humans.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon, June 25, calling on Utahns to take extra care as the Fourth of July holiday nears.

Because conditions are so dry and crews are already deployed to fires across the state, Cox said the holiday weekend has “life or death” stakes.

“If, on July 3, 4 or 5, we have multiple starts in this valley, we’re screwed, OK?” he said at a press conference. “That’s it. Nobody to respond.”

He signed an executive order temporarily giving State Forester Jamie Barnes more power to prohibit fireworks.

Typically, the forester can only ban fireworks on state and unincorporated lands. For now, she can extend the ban to cities, too.

If cities want to designate safer areas where people can celebrate under supervision, they must work with fire officials to do so.

“Our goal is simple: to make sure our communities are still standing on July 5,” Cox said.

The statewide default will be no fireworks allowed.

Utah will also elevate fire restrictions to Stage 2 Friday. They prohibit open fires of any kind, including campfires in pits, fireworks and more. Details about the restrictions are available here.

Cox said firefighters are seeing unprecedented fire behavior this summer.

“As I’ve seen these fire officials who aren’t scared of anything, I’ve seen real fear for the first time in my time working with them,” he said. “When people who have dedicated their lives to protecting Utah tell us this year is different, we desperately need to listen.”

Park City has already banned fireworks. Locals can celebrate Independence Day with a drone show at Park City Mountain.

In Wasatch County, Midway has canceled its fireworks show.

Heber City will host an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. June 25 to discuss its fireworks plan.