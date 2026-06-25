Park City, Summit County arts council invites locals to interactive Pride Month exhibit
The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County will celebrate Pride Month and its newest CREATE PC exhibition during a launch party Friday, June 26.
Intern Grace Gladson said the main event is an interactive exhibit where locals can flex their artistic skills.
She and other interns have started the project by painting a rainbow pattern on a board. The community will finish it by creating a mosaic.
“Members from the community who are coming to the exhibit can pick pieces of tile that we'll have available and glue them onto the board to create kind of a community-made piece of art celebrating Pride and coming together,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 25.
Gladson said people of all ages can participate in the exhibit; it works like a paint-by-number.
Also to celebrate Pride, locals can visit a pop-up market that features work from LGBTQ+ artists.
The party also celebrates the launch of a summer and fall showcase. Attendees can explore the new artwork while enjoying food, drinks and music.
The showcase is 5-9 p.m. at the CREATE PC Local Artist Collective at 1500 Kearns Blvd.