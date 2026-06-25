Heber City to designate 6 sites for fireworks on July 4

Heber City will restrict fireworks to six parks, completely ban aerial fireworks and issue $1,000 fines to anyone who breaks the law this Fourth of July.

The council’s decision at an emergency meeting Thursday came hours after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the state is facing significant threats due to extreme fire danger.

The governor issued an emergency executive order that allows the state forester to implement a complete fireworks ban, but said municipalities could designate sites where it’s safer to celebrate the Fourth.

Heber will be the only place in Wasatch County where fireworks are permitted. The city plans to allow fireworks at Southfield Park, Veterans Park, Eagle Park, Wasatch Vista Park, Mill Road Estates Park and Private Kay Pete Murdock Jones Park.

Councilmember Mike Johnston said that’s an appropriate decision.

“I think it’s better to have spread-out locations rather than just everybody – you know, 5,000 people – come to one park,” he told KPCW.

Councilmembers also emphasized enforcement will be critical.

“Don’t be afraid to turn your neighbor in if you see that they’re doing something,” Yvonne Barney said. “Don’t be afraid. It’s for the safety of yourself, your family, your friends and your neighborhood.”

Fireworks will only be allowed on the Fourth itself, not before or after the holiday.

The policy will be strictly enforced, and violators will face misdemeanor charges and fines.

The city plans to do major public outreach before the holiday to educate residents about what’s allowed, including posting signs around the city and asking firework vendors to share information at points of sale.

State, county and city leaders will continue to refine the plans Friday, June 26.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower encouraged residents to find other ways to celebrate Independence Day.

“As an alternative to fireworks, the Red, White and Blue Festival will have a concert Friday night with a drone show; that will start at 10 o’clock,” he said. “Invite everyone to that concert, that drone show, and I think it’d be a great way to celebrate the 250th anniversary.”

A full slate of festivities is planned for the holiday weekend. Details are available here.

Midway announced Thursday it’s cancelling its fireworks show because of the high danger.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.