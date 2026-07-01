Kouri Richins requests re-trial, claims 'irregularities' by court

Seven weeks after a judge sentenced Kouri Richins to life in prison for the murder of her husband, she is now petitioning the court to throw away the verdict and give her a re-trial.

Richins' attorneys, Wendy Lewis, Kathryn Nester and Alexander Ramos, submitted a motion for a new trial on Wednesday. They claim there were "irregularities in the trial proceedings and cumulative error."

Richins was found guilty by a jury in March of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the death of her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022. She was also found guilty of insurance fraud and forgery.

Read Spencer Burt's full report at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.