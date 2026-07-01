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Kouri Richins requests re-trial, claims 'irregularities' by court

KPCW | By Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:50 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Summit County courthouse in Silver Summit.
Rick Bowmer
/
POOL AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Summit County courthouse in Silver Summit.

Seven weeks after a judge sentenced Kouri Richins to life in prison for the murder of her husband, she is now petitioning the court to throw away the verdict and give her a re-trial.

Richins' attorneys, Wendy Lewis, Kathryn Nester and Alexander Ramos, submitted a motion for a new trial on Wednesday. They claim there were "irregularities in the trial proceedings and cumulative error."

Richins was found guilty by a jury in March of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the death of her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022. She was also found guilty of insurance fraud and forgery.

Read Spencer Burt's full report at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
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Kouri Richins murder case
Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Fox 13 is a Salt Lake City-area television news station owned by Scripps News Group.
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