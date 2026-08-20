Wasatch Back state parks make list of top 10 most visited

Wasatch Mountain State Park was No. 4 in the state with more than 910,000 visitors for fiscal year 2026. The Wasatch County park has also seen the second highest increase in visitors behind Snow Canyon State Park.

Jordanelle and Deer Creek state parks ranked No. 6 and 7.

Sand Hollow State Park, about 13 miles outside St. George, had the most visits at more than 1.4 million for the year.