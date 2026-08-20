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Wasatch Back state parks make list of top 10 most visited

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:57 PM MDT
An aerial view of Deer Creek Reservoir at Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County.
Utah State Parks
An aerial view of Deer Creek Reservoir at Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County.

Utah State Parks recorded 12 million visits across the state between July 2025 and June 2026.

Wasatch Mountain State Park was No. 4 in the state with more than 910,000 visitors for fiscal year 2026. The Wasatch County park has also seen the second highest increase in visitors behind Snow Canyon State Park.

Jordanelle and Deer Creek state parks ranked No. 6 and 7.

Sand Hollow State Park, about 13 miles outside St. George, had the most visits at more than 1.4 million for the year.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver