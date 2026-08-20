Snyderville Basin Rec $71M bond officially on November ballot

The Summit County Council greenlit the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District's bond proposal Wednesday, officially sending it to the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to decide.

Councilmember Megan McKenna and her colleagues thanked recreation district leaders for downsizing the bond amount from $150 million to $71 million.

“Thanks for hearing the feedback from the community and from the council,” she said. “I think that that shows a lot that you were able to come back, and especially so quickly, with a modified plan.”

The details of what $71 million can get the district still need to be worked out. Basin Rec Director Robert Parrish said he and his staff are meeting with architects in September.

“There are outdoor amenities and play structures and park structures that we can put on the properties that we have that aren't going to be funded by the bond,” he told councilmembers. “We're coming back on Sept. 3, and [the architects] are really taking a look at — programmatically — what does each one of those modules within the buildings that we had, what did they cost? Where can we reduce the size and get what we need, and still potentially offer some of the additional amenities that the community has asked for?”

Also before the election, members of the public will be able to write arguments for and against bonding. Interim Clerk Malena Stevens said her office will disseminate that alongside other election information.

“That will then result in… a page of our website that will be posted that has that information, so the public has access to that, as well as a mailer that will go out, so the public has awareness of the pro and con statements,” Stevens said.

Only voters in the 84098 zip code will decide whether to issue the bonds, since only taxpayers in that zip code will be paying it off.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.