Utah DWR restricts target shooting in Wasatch Back, cites wildfire concerns

Wildlife management areas help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property and are vital to providing important winter ranges and feed grounds for many wildlife species. The land also provides access for hunting and fishing.

Due to continuing drought conditions and severe wildfire concerns, target shooting with firearms, and the possession of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, or exploding targets is not allowed on wildlife areas. The ban applies in 16 counties.

That includes WMAs in East Canyon, the Henefer-Echo area, Kamas and Rockport in Summit County. In Wasatch County, target shooting in the Horse Ridge, Kamas West Hills, Strawberry River, Wallsburg and Wildcat WMAs is prohibited.

The DWR recommends Utahns visit indoor and outdoor public shooting ranges across the state while restrictions are in place.

Violating the ban could result in fines of up to $1,000.