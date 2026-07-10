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Arches shuttle pilot moves closer to launch after Grand County selects operator

KPCW | By The Times-Independent
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:52 PM MDT
Cars wait to enter Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.
Parker Malatesta
Cars wait to enter Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.

Via Transportation was selected to operate the proposed fare-free shuttle connecting Moab and Arches National Park, with final contracts and agreements still needed before launch.

The Grand County Commission voted 4-3 Tuesday, July 7, to select Via Transportation to operate a planned shuttle service connecting Moab and Arches National Park, a key step toward launching a fare-free pilot program targeted to begin Sept. 1.

The vote advances a proposed one-year, roughly $3 million pilot that would create fare-free shuttle service between Moab and Arches National Park. County commissioners supporting the effort have said the pilot will test whether transit can reduce congestion, improve visitor access and provide real-world information to guide future transportation decisions.

The selection makes Via the county’s preferred operator but does not finalize the shuttle contract. County Attorney Stephen Stocks said the county must still negotiate and approve a formal agreement with Via. The county is also finalizing a Cooperative Management Agreement with the National Park Service that will define responsibilities between the agencies and establish requirements for the shuttle partnership.

To read Andrew Christiansen's full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Times-Independent
The Times-Independent is a nonprofit newspaper based in Moab, Utah.
See stories by The Times-Independent