Hideout adopts increased 2027 budget, won’t raise taxes

The Hideout Town Council finalized a general fund budget with roughly $2.6 million in revenues and expenditures, up from last fiscal year’s $2.2 million.

The general fund includes salaries and benefits, road maintenance, town planning and parks and recreation.

Hideout’s budget consultant, Katie Shepley, said at a meeting June 11 tax revenue went up because of higher property sales and new move-ins.

New expenses include town signs along state Route 248, higher legal and professional fees, and a sprinkler system and generators for the town hall.

“The generators are for the public works building and the town hall, because we need to make sure we have an appropriate disaster recovery area we can go to if fire does break out,” Shepley said.

The town will spend $2.6 million on water services over the next year.

Part of Hideout’s budget comes from a tax increment agreement with the Military Installation Development Authority.

Some subdivisions, but not all, fall within MIDA’s Wasatch County project area. For those neighborhoods, 25% of property tax revenue goes to Hideout, while MIDA reinvests 75% back into area development.

Hideout’s share of the MIDA revenue is about $147,000 for fiscal year 2027.

However, the town can also request additional funds from MIDA’s share of the tax revenue for development-related expenses.

Hideout will not raise property taxes next year.

To see details of Hideout’s fiscal year 2027 budget, see the meeting materials for June 11 here.