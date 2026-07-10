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Park City neighborhood roads close in July for asphalt repair

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:09 PM MDT
Crews work on Aspen Springs Drive in Park City for a road resurfacing project in July 2026.
Park City Municipal
Crews work on Aspen Springs Drive in Park City for a road resurfacing project in July 2026.

Residents can expect lane closures with crews directing alternating traffic.

Some Park City neighborhood roads will close in July as construction crews lay almost 3 tons of asphalt this summer.

Work began in Park Meadows July 9 on American Saddler Drive. Work will also impact Lucky John Drive to Meadows Drive until July 13 and Sunny Slopes Drive through July 14.

Crews will be milling and paving Fairway Hills Court to Meadows Drive starting July 13.

Little Kate Drive to Three King Court and Webster Drive in the Thaynes Canyon neighborhood will close July 15 and 20.

In Old Town, Hillside Avenue to Marsac Avenue will be closed July 16 and 21.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver