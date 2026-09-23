KPCW full-time reporter

KPCW, the Park City NPR member station, seeks an experienced reporter to break news, build sources and produce accurate, engaging journalism for broadcast and digital audiences across Utah’s Summit and Wasatch counties.

This is not an entry-level role. The reporter should work independently, make sound editorial decisions and cover a fast-growing mountain region where government, housing, development, environment, education, public safety, tourism and winter sports intersect.

To apply

Send a cover letter, résumé and three to five work samples to jobs@kpcw.org.

Responsibilities



Report, write and produce accurate, fair stories for KPCW’s on-air and digital platforms.



Identify, pitch and develop original stories across Summit and Wasatch counties, including underrepresented voices.



Cover breaking news, provide live reports and anchor newscasts quickly and accurately.



Balance daily, enterprise, investigative, feature and follow-up reporting.



Occasionally fill in as host of “Local News Hour,” KPCW’s live morning news program.



Attend meetings and events, conduct strong interviews, build sources and hold officials accountable with fairness and respect.



Record and edit broadcast-quality audio, write clear radio copy, capture and publish strong news photographs and contribute to digital and social media coverage.



Track agendas, emerging issues and key community voices while helping plan coverage for beats, elections, emergencies and major stories.



Collaborate with editors and reporters, accept edits, support high-demand coverage and participate in station events and outreach.

Required qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcast journalism, communications, closely related field or equivalent professional experience.



A minimum of three years of professional newsroom reporting experience, with three to five years preferred.



Strong portfolio showing original reporting, clear writing, sound news judgment and deadline work.



Experience developing sources, pitching stories and reporting independently for broadcast and digital platforms.



Strong interviewing, fact-checking, ethics, media law, public records and audio production abilities.



Ability to manage multiple deadlines, travel throughout Summit and Wasatch counties and work occasional early mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays for breaking news and major events.

Preferred qualifications



Public radio or audio journalism experience.



Experience covering local government, growth, housing, education, transportation, courts, public safety or environmental issues.



Experience using public records or data for accountability reporting.



Familiarity with Utah and the Wasatch Back.



Spanish-language skills are a plus.

What KPCW offers

KPCW offers a collaborative, mission-driven newsroom, NPR and public media training, opportunities to pitch work to regional and national programs, competitive salary based on experience, health/life/long-term disability insurance, dental and flexible spending accounts, retirement plan, paid time off and company holidays.

Position details

Full-time, in-person position based in Park City, Utah.

Reports to the news director.

To apply

Send a cover letter, résumé and three to five work samples to jobs@kpcw.org.

Review begins immediately and continues until position is filled.

KPCW is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from journalists whose backgrounds and experiences will help us better reflect and serve the full range of communities across the Wasatch Back.