Utah secures $60M, resolves decades-old legal dispute

Utah has secured $60 million for the Great Salt Lake as part of a federal settlement agreement over land near the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.

Utah will transfer more than 22,000 acres in the northeast arm of Great Salt Lake to the federal government for inclusion in the refuge. The land will remain part of the lake’s ecosystem and will be managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In return, the state will receive $60 million dedicated exclusively to projects that benefit the Great Salt Lake.

The agreement follows legislative approval earlier this year that authorized the land transfer.