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Utah secures $60M, resolves decades-old legal dispute

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalition of environmental organizations sued the state of Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, based on accusations that it is not doing enough make sure enough water gets to the shrinking Great Salt Lake. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah.

Funds from the federal settlement will go toward projects that benefit the Great Salt Lake.

Utah has secured $60 million for the Great Salt Lake as part of a federal settlement agreement over land near the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.

Utah will transfer more than 22,000 acres in the northeast arm of Great Salt Lake to the federal government for inclusion in the refuge. The land will remain part of the lake’s ecosystem and will be managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In return, the state will receive $60 million dedicated exclusively to projects that benefit the Great Salt Lake.

The agreement follows legislative approval earlier this year that authorized the land transfer.
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver