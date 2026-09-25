Summit County revokes composting facility permits after monthslong delay

Eastern Summit County planning commissioners originally moved to shut down Spoil to Soil in August 2025.

After the composting company appealed, the Summit County Council made it official Wednesday. Councilmembers voted 4-0 to uphold the planning commission’s revocation of its permits.

County code enforcement officers say the organic waste recycler in Browns Canyon did not resolve alleged violations after the council gave it more time.

Spoil to Soil instead took the county to court, and the lawsuit claiming it was unfairly targeted by code enforcement is still pending.

County staff say they’ve documented a litany of problems at Spoil to Soil, from how the physical site is laid out to accepting unpermitted materials.

Summit County has since posted a permanent stop-work order at the Browns Canyon Road turnoff to Spoil to Soil, warning trucks not to dump there.

Michael Mimbach, one of Spoil to Soil’s operators, didn’t immediately respond to KPCW’s request for comment about what’s next.

No additional hearing has been scheduled in the pending 3rd District Court case.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.