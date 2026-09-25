Run-A-Muk reopens after monthlong resurfacing project

The Run-A-Muk dog park below the Utah Olympic Park has reopened.

The monthlong project started Sept. 2 and closed the off-leash area on weekdays for a trail resurfacing project.

The park went back to its regular hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Basin Recreation also invites users of the 43-acre open space to its fall cleanup days. Volunteers can help clean up gloves, balls, bags and dog poop Oct. 8, 16 and 30.