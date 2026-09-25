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Run-A-Muk reopens after monthlong resurfacing project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:07 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A person walked through the Run-A-Muk off-leash area.

The Run-A-Muk off-leash area was previously closed on weekdays for a September resurfacing project.

The Run-A-Muk dog park below the Utah Olympic Park has reopened.

The monthlong project started Sept. 2 and closed the off-leash area on weekdays for a trail resurfacing project.

The park went back to its regular hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Basin Recreation also invites users of the 43-acre open space to its fall cleanup days. Volunteers can help clean up gloves, balls, bags and dog poop Oct. 8, 16 and 30.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver