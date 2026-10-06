KPCW Finance Manager

KPCW is seeking a detail-oriented, collaborative Finance Manager to support essential departments. The Finance Manager will divide their time between supporting the Executive Director with daily and monthly accounting and finance responsibilities, the Development team with gift entry, donor acknowledgements and CRM management and the Underwriting department with monthly reporting requirements. The ideal candidate has strong accounting skills, is organized, accurate, thorough, precise, discreet, task oriented and comfortable moving between financial systems, donor data, and cross-departmental priorities.

To Apply

Send a cover letter and résumé to jobs@kpcw.org.

Key Responsibilities

Finance and Accounting

Manage all transactions in QuickBooks including but not limited to bill pay, expense tracking, create customer invoices, track collections, set up vendor and customer accounts, download activity from third-party systems, liaison with vendors and customers.

Maintain accurate, timely, thorough records of vendor payments and customer transactions within QuickBooks and externally as needed.

Assist with regular account reviews and reconciliations.

Reconcile financial accounts monthly and quarterly and prepare budget vs. actual analyses.

Ensure financial reporting adheres to GAAP accounting standards.

Coordinate under the guidance of the Executive Director with the annual audit handling all year end reconciliations, preparation of financial statements and interactions with external auditors.

Assist the Executive Director and department leaders with the annual budgeting process.

Assist the Executive Director with the monthly forecasting process.

Prepare routine financial information and records for internal review and planning.

In time, progress to managing bi-weekly payroll processing.

Underwriting Responsibilities

Track and assist with collections of client invoices and payments.

Prepare monthly underwriting reports.

Create client invoices within QuickBooks based upon underwriting contracts managed in a separate trafficking software system.

Assist with other underwriting tasks and reporting as needed.

Development Operations and CRM Management

Enter and maintain gifts and donor records in DonorView (our CRM), including donations received through donor-advised funds, checks, vehicle donations, and other channels.

Support the financial aspects of bi-annual fundraising drives and other fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

Generate timely, accurate gift acknowledgements and maintain supporting documentation.

Track monthly Broadcasters Club renewals, prepare initial reminder lists, and coordinate outreach with the Director of Development.

Help maintain clean, consistent, and confidential CRM data and support routine reporting.

Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Finance Manager with strong bookkeeping and accounting knowledge.

Working knowledge of QuickBooks or comparable accounting software

Strong advanced Microsoft Excel skills

Strong accounting skills including but not limited to month end journal entries and reconciliations, deprecation calculations, deferral of revenue, assessment of reserves.

Task oriented thriving on accomplishing daily and monthly recurring items.

Ability to manage recurring deadlines, prioritize competing needs, and follow tasks through to completion.

Strong skills in preparation of annual budget and monthly reforecasts.

Clear written and verbal communication skills and a collaborative, service-oriented approach.

Sound judgment and discretion when managing confidential financial, client and donor information.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy and supporting documentation.

Nonprofit financial experience a plus

Experience coordinating annual financial audits a plus.

Experience using a donor CRM; DonorView experience is a plus.

Commitment to KPCW’s public-service mission and the communities of the Wasatch Back.

What We Offer

At KPCW, you’ll be part of a mission-driven team dedicated to delivering trusted local news, information, entertainment and fostering community connection. This role offers:



Opportunity to shape and expand community engagement initiatives.

Collaborative and mission-driven work environment

Competitive salary: $50,000 - $58,000 based upon experience.

Healthcare insurance; Life Insurance & Long-term Disability insurance; Access to Dental, Health & Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts

Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off & Company Holidays

KPCW is an equal opportunity employer. Employment decisions are based on qualifications, merit, and organizational needs.