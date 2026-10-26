Heber City limits elected official opinion pieces in newsletter

Under the amended communications policy, Heber City elected officials can submit ideas and comments for city publications, but can’t publish their own articles unless the city council approves them first.

The Oct. 20 vote also removed language requiring elected officials’ articles to carry a disclaimer saying the opinions expressed may not reflect city policy.

Councilmember Mike Johnston proposed the change. He said the purpose of the newsletter is to share news, rather than be a forum for city leaders’ personal opinions.

“I can send out my own flyers and my own letter anytime I want, and that’s my right and that’s your right,” Johnston said. “But I don’t think I have a right to promote my agenda in the city newsletter, and I don’t think any of you do either.”

Mayor Hiedi Franco opposed the decision.

“There’s a reason I wore black today,” Franco said. “Because, what you’re trying to do is, of course, take away an elected official’s opportunity to say what they need to say to constituents.”

Johnston said his concerns were partly prompted by Franco’s use of the newsletter.

“You write things that disparage staff and disparage elected officials,” Johnston said. “You’re insinuating wrongdoing in the city newsletter, and yes, you’re stirring the pot of discontent and contention in a city newsletter.”

He estimated the newsletter reaches 4,000 or 5,000 Heber households.

Councilmember Yvonne Barney agreed with the mayor, saying she felt the new policy silenced elected officials.

“I don’t know why we keep trying to change something that we have had in this community for a very long time,” Barney said. “With messages from the mayors or whomever was sitting there at the time? Do we want to say, ‘quiet,’ to the mayor’s office? Do we want to say, ‘quiet,’ to the council?”

The decision amends the city’s 2025 communication policy, which established steps for city communications to be vetted and shared. It also suggested including diverse perspectives, fact-checking and separating personal and government communications.

The amendment passed 3-2. Councilmembers Morgan Murdock and Barney cast the opposing votes.

