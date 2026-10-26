Wasatch Back early voting opens Tuesday

Early, in-person voting in the Wasatch Back opens Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Voters will choose candidates for U.S. and state offices, state and local school boards along with county council, clerk, sheriff, auditor and attorney. Ballots will also ask residents to weigh on on Amendments A and B and whether certain judges should keep their jobs.

Wasatch County voters can vote at the county administration building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30.

In Summit County, voters can visit the county courthouse in Kamas or the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction through Saturday, Oct. 31. Times vary by location.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents voting by mail must drop their ballots in a local drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots not on the clerk’s desk by the Nov. 3 deadline will not be counted.

Eligible voters who are not yet registered can register at any polling place during early voting or on Election Day.

Click here for more information about Summit County elections.

Click here for more information about Wasatch County elections.