Eastern Summit County called on to help draw map of future growth

Eastern Summit County has never had a future land use map like the Snyderville Basin. It also hasn’t updated its general plan since it was first created in 2013.

Now that both general plans are getting an overhaul, Summit County is adding an eastside land use map. It’s meant to show where residents want development to occur and which spaces should remain open.

Residents can weigh in at a public hearing Thursday, Nov. 5, in Kamas.

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission has been refining the map at multiple meetings in recent months. Commission Chair Alex Peterson is eager to see what locals think.

“Being able to gather around a map and have citizens gather around a map and say, ‘Why this? Why that?’ may help us get more public comments,” he said in September. “I would love to hear more from the public.”

Future land use maps are advisory rather than binding like zoning maps. They will inform policy decisions around topics like affordable housing.

Summit County’s goal is to approve 1,500 units of affordable housing over the next decade. It has about 1,200 to go. It’s not yet clear where those future units will be built.

The Nov. 5 public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the Kamas library.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.