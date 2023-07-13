Friday Film Review | 'Theater Camp'

The comedy “mockumentary,” “Theater Camp” is set in upstate New York and follows the staff and campers at Camp AdirondACTS, which has recently fallen on hard times as the beloved camp director Joan (played by Amy Sedaris) has fallen into a coma as a result of strobe lights during a high school production of “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Joan’s son Troy (played by Jimmy Tatro) steps in just days before the camp is set to open for the summer to try to salvage the season. Clearly not cut out for the job, Troy, who makes his living peddling cryptocurrency, hilariously tries to take the helm to keep the camp afloat amidst mounting financial problems and the threat of a hostile takeover by a neighboring summer camp.

Meanwhile, the camp counselors are hastily preparing to welcome the young actors who are making their annual pilgrimage to AdirondACTS and setting the stage for workshops in acting, vocal performance, dance, wardrobe, make-up, and stage design.

The plot is told in a comedy/mockumentary style reminiscent of “Spinal Tap” and “Best in Show,” going behind the scenes to capture all the drama of the camp’s blockbuster summer production and between the film’s eclectic cast of characters.

Written and directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, “Theater Camp” was based on a 2020 short film of the same name and features many of the same ensemble cast, including Gordon and Tony award winner Ben Platt who play the funny duo of lead camp counselors Rebecca and Amos.

Another standout performance features Ayo Edebiri, known for her current role the Sydney on FX’s “The Bear,” who plays the role of Janet, a new addition to the camp staff who has no experience with theater or kids.

Running one hour and 34 minutes, “Theater Camp” is rated PG-13 for strong language and drug references. It’s a laugh-out-loud film worth watching.