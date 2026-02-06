© 2026 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7: 20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington, Linda Jager and Helen Nadel.

Friday Film Review | 'Hamnet'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:04 AM MST
Still from the movie "Hamnet"
Focus Features
Hamnet

This week’s Friday Film Review looks at “Hamnet,” a backstory about William Shakespeare’s family that’s been getting a lot of award-season attention.

Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” is a quiet drama that imagines the private life of William Shakespeare. Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel, the film focuses on the emotional world within his family rather than the legend of Shakespeare himself. It’s a story about love, loss and the ways families move through grief.

As I watched, I kept thinking about the title. Hamnet was the name of Shakespeare’s son and the inspiration for Hamlet, and knowing that gives the film a more intimate weight.

Jessie Buckley plays Agnes, Shakespeare’s wife — whose real name, incidentally, was Anne Hathaway. Buckley gives a grounded, moving performance that has earned praise throughout this awards season.

Paul Mescal plays Shakespeare with a more inward presence. Together they create a believable marriage shaped by tenderness, frustration and the everyday work of raising children in uncertain times. Jacobi Jupe’s portrayal of young Hamnet is also a standout.

Zhao lets scenes unfold naturally, and the English countryside adds a quiet emotional backdrop. The film moves at an even pace but never drags. It mirrors the rhythms of real life: small joys, sudden fears and the slow process of healing.

“Hamnet” has also been one of the standout films of this awards season. It won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and Jessie Buckley won Best Actress. At the BAFTAs, it made history as the most‑nominated film ever directed by a woman, with 11 nominations.

The film heads into the Oscars with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Zhao, Best Actress for Buckley, Best Original Score, and Best Casting.

“Hamnet” runs about two hours and is rated PG‑13. It’s currently in theaters and will be screening at Park City Film February 13–15.

With its emotional honesty, strong performances and impressive awards‑season run, “Hamnet” is a film worth watching.
Linda Jager
One of KPCW's Friday Film Review, reviewers.
