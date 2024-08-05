© 2024 KPCW

Utah fire personnel to stay in state as conditions worsen

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM MDT
The relatively slow wildfire season in Utah has allowed wildland firefighters more time for prevention efforts, such as training, meeting with fire-prone communities and clearing brush. This photo shows an engine academy trained local crews in central Utah on May 20-21, 2023.
Utah Forestry, Fire And State Lands
As forecasters predict hot, dry conditions and an increase in lightning activity, Utah fire officials are working to balance resource demands here at home with those of neighboring states.

As forecasters predict hot, dry conditions and an increase in lightning activity, Utah fire officials are working to balance resource demands here at home with those of neighboring states.

State Fire Management Officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Brett Ostler, says fire officials have decided to hold firefighting resources in Utah to address the danger.

The Great Basin Coordination Center is forecasting the potential for storm systems to impact Utah through the week and has issued a Fuel and Fire Behavior Advisory due to the dry conditions in the state.

It is anticipated that fuels such as sagebrush, pinyon-juniper, gamble oak and mixed conifer can ignite easily and spread fire quickly.

This year Utah has seen many large fires started by lightning, including the Silver King Fire, which has burned over 18,000 acres since July.

To understand more about how you can prevent wildfires visit UtahFireSense.org.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver