Utah fire personnel to stay in state as conditions worsen

State Fire Management Officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Brett Ostler, says fire officials have decided to hold firefighting resources in Utah to address the danger.

The Great Basin Coordination Center is forecasting the potential for storm systems to impact Utah through the week and has issued a Fuel and Fire Behavior Advisory due to the dry conditions in the state.

It is anticipated that fuels such as sagebrush, pinyon-juniper, gamble oak and mixed conifer can ignite easily and spread fire quickly.

This year Utah has seen many large fires started by lightning, including the Silver King Fire, which has burned over 18,000 acres since July.

To understand more about how you can prevent wildfires visit UtahFireSense.org.