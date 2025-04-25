Remaining Browns Canyon gun charges dismissed after May 2024 shootout

Summit County prosecutors originally charged six men in connection with the shootout near Peoa during the early morning hours of May 19, 2024. The altercation began as a verbal disagreement, when organizers tried to kick the other men out of the party.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik tossed out the felony weapons charges brought against organizers of the party at the rental property on April 17. In his decision, the judge said prosecutors had failed to prove the use of force wasn’t justified.

Gun charges against the group of men organizers tried to kick out of the party were dismissed late last year for the same reason.

Now one of the men ejected from the party is facing federal drug charges after being arrested in March during an undercover drug buy that netted federal agents thousands of fentanyl pills.

Jose Enrique Zuniga-Diaz, 19, was arrested by undercover federal agents who had arranged to purchase drugs from his roommate, Diego Armando Campos-Fallas, also 19.

Campos-Fallas was arrested after getting into the agents’ vehicle with 5,000 fentanyl pills. His driver,Hugo Eduardo Miraba-Franco, 20, was also arrested. An extra thousand fentanyl pills were in his car.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Investigators searched Campos-Fallas’ home, where they found 8,000 more fentanyl pills, more than 3 ounces of marijuana, and more than two pounds of THC cartridges.

The announcement, made by the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office, doesn’t say exactly where Zuniga-Diaz was arrested.

In March, a federal grand jury charged Zuniga-Diaz, Campos-Fallas and Miraba-Franco with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The latter two are also charged with fentanyl distribution.

All three face deportation. Zuniga-Diaz is originally from Honduras, Campos-Fallas is from Costa Rica and Miraba-Franco is from Ecuador.

Federal records did not indicate whether any of them are in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the arrests are part of what the Trump administration has dubbed “Operation Take Back America.” It was established through a Department of Justice memo pledging both to renew a tough-on-crime approach as well as to increase deportations.

Separately, ICE is confirmed to have taken one of the party organizers into custody.

Manuel Augusto Pimentel-Gonzalez, 24, a Venezuela native, still faces federal gun charges because he was on probation at the time of the shootout.