Fanfare, flowers and tears mark Park City Education Foundation’s annual educator awards

Upbeat tunes from the Park City High band filled the air at district campuses Friday as the annual Excellent Educators honors were awarded. At each school, staff and students gathered as the families of each nominated teacher hid, waiting to be part of the surprise.

And it was obvious that each of Park City School District’s best of the best educators were indeed surprised — some breaking into tears when their names were announced.

The campus celebrations were all part of the Park City Education Foundation’s annual Excellent Educator Program. Each school’s staff votes for a teacher to receive the award and $3,000. The program includes the Sarah and Stephen Doilney Award, where students vote for any teacher in the district who has positively impacted them.

The Doilney and Louis families fund and announce the awards.

For the first time in the program’s 29-year history, the high school’s Joanna Andres was honored with both the staff and student-nominated awards.

Senior Kate Johnson said she voted for Andress because she’s a genuine, friendly person.

“She really cares about her students, but she’s also just a really good teacher, really good at keeping everyone on track and really good at making sure no one falls behind in class,” Johnson said.

Senior David Bradford, who also led the band, is in the social studies teacher’s AP government class this year. He said his favorite thing about her class is learning about the U.S.’s political climate. He said it can be confusing and scary, but Andres helps students make sense of it.

Andres said she had no idea she would win a single award, let alone two. She said there must have been a lot of coordination; her family was asleep before she left the house, yet they were all there to surprise her.

Originally planning to become a lawyer, Andres said she turned to teaching because educators have the opportunity to make a big, positive impact on others.

“Probably after kids and marriage, this is right up there, like top three to five experiences of my life,” Andres said.

1 of 3 — PCEF excellent educator awards Sharon Maddux.JPG Treasure Mountain Junior High film teacher Sharon Maddux receives the Park City Education Foundation's excellent educator award. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 3 — PCEF excellent educator awards Susan Boone.JPG Jeremy Ranch Elementary special education teacher Susan Boone receives the Park City Education Foundation's excellent educator award. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 3 — PCEF excellent educator awards Sam Johnson.JPG Trailside Elementary special education teacher Sam Johnson receives the Park City Education Foundation's excellent educator award. Kristine Weller / KPCW

After the announcement at the high school, education foundation leaders, district administrators and the Doilney and Louis families headed to Treasure Mountain Junior High to surprise film teacher Sharon Maddux with her award.

After teaching for 30 years, Maddux is retiring this year.

“It means the world to me to have my career end with such recognition,” she said.

A few members of Maddux’s family were on hand to congratulate her, including one of her sons. Her two other sons were unable to attend, but sent in congratulatory videos, one from Italy dressed in full Army gear.

Jeremy Ranch Elementary also honored a retiring teacher. Special education teacher Susan Boone was shocked and teary-eyed as she received the award. She echoed Maddux’s sentiment, saying it was nice to end her 30-year career with the honor.

One teacher who nominated Boone called her “magic.” Another said she has worked endlessly and tirelessly to promote the best possible outcome for students.

Sam Johnson, another special education teacher, received the award at Trailside Elementary. Johnson shyly accepted the award and a bouquet of flowers to cheers from the crowd. Trailside Principal Tracy Fike said Johnson has transformed the special education department.

“Sometimes in special education, we don’t see that collaboration as much and Sam has transformed just how teachers work together so that they have shared goals and they really understand what their students need,” she said.

1 of 3 — PCEF excellent educator awards Amy Bean.JPG Parley's Park Elementary second-grade teacher Amy Bean receives the Park City Education Foundation's excellent educator award. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 3 — PCEF excellent educator awards Joanna Hammel.JPG McPolin Elementary school interventionist Joanna Hammel receives the Park City Education Foundation's excellent educator award. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 3 — PCEF excellent educator awards Andrea Solum.JPG Ecker Hill Middle School sixth-grade teacher Andrea Solum receives the Park City Education Foundation's excellent educator award. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Parley’s Park Elementary picked second-grade teacher Amy Bean as this year’s excellent educator. She said she was “filled with love” when a crowd of family members surprised her at the announcement.

A teacher since 2008, Bean said her classroom is student-centered.

“That's really my style, to take feedback from students, to implement what they're interested in, and it's a peaceful, loving environment in my classroom,” she said.

At McPolin Elementary, Joanna Hammel was also taken by surprise. As a school interventionist, she has the opportunity to work with every student in the school and mainly helps kids improve their reading skills.

Teacher nominations described Hammel as a seamless collaborator who is exceptionally dedicated to students and selfless with her time.

Last but not least, Ecker Hill Middle School awarded sixth-grade teacher Andrea Solum. According to one nomination, Solum’s students seek her help and support even when they are no longer in her classes.

Solum said she was flabbergasted when she heard her name and thanked her colleagues.

“It's hard because everyone I work with is phenomenal,” she said. “It's sort of embarrassing, because there's so many deserving teachers.”

It was a sentiment other awardees expressed as well.

Each recognized teacher’s name is memorialized on a plaque.