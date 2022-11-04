Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass.

It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.

The city scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday. Project spokesperson Michelle Millward says planners will ask residents for input and tell them what to expect.

“The public meeting is just kind of to let residents in the area know the game plan,” says Michelle Millward, project spokesperson. “Nothing's essentially set in stone, no decisions have been made, so we just kind of want to know general consensus, how the residents feel about what's going to be proposed, just to see how individuals that live in that specific area are feeling.”

While the road is designed to move traffic away from homes, during construction, there will be noise and other disturbances.

Millward says that’s why they especially want neighbors to share ideas and concerns about the building process.

“We're also kind of unsure as to what the majority would say,” she says, “whether it's positive or negative feedback, we kind of don't know at this point. So, that's kind of going to be the goal of the public meeting, just to get a good feel for what the overall opinions are.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street.

People can call a phone hotline for the project at 435-352-6750 or email info@hebercemeterybypass.com with questions about the project.