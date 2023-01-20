First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport

For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits.

As the name suggests, playing in the snow is encouraged.

Airport Manager Travis Biggs said he’s wanted to plan an event at the airport for the community at a time with lots of planes coming in for years. He said it’s not necessarily an event to promote the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

Like in years past when the festival was in person, Biggs said has been busy this week.

The event’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s happening at the Heber Valley Airport in Hangar D-38. The address is 2365 West Airport Road.