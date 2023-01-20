© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Heber City

First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST
heber valley airport.png
Heber City
Snowfest will be based in a hangar at the Heber Valley Airport.

As Sundance Film Festival brings in lots of air traffic to the Heber Valley, the airport invites the community out for a celebration.

For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits.

As the name suggests, playing in the snow is encouraged.

Airport Manager Travis Biggs said he’s wanted to plan an event at the airport for the community at a time with lots of planes coming in for years. He said it’s not necessarily an event to promote the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

Like in years past when the festival was in person, Biggs said has been busy this week.

The event’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s happening at the Heber Valley Airport in Hangar D-38. The address is 2365 West Airport Road.

Heber City
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter