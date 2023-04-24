Working plans for Heber City center show new school, recreation district, updated Main Street

The biggest item on Tuesday’s meeting agenda is a discussion of the Envision Central Heber plan.

It’s a smaller part of the Envision Heber 2050 plan formulated a few years ago, which didn’t go into the minutia needed to redesign the city center. This week’s meeting will revise those plans for the fastest growing micropolitan city in America, according to 2018 Census Bureau data. Microplitan describes communities with between 10,000 and 50,000 residents.

A steering committee has been appointed to oversee central Heber planning, and it will work on a draft map of central neighborhoods and potential uses with the city council and planners.

The map shows a lively and bustling intersection at Center Street and Main Street, with a history walk and network of bike paths running through the city center.

The trails and history walk follow a mixed-use corridor to the west side of town. The west side could be a recreation and tourism district encompassing the old train station, trailheads, a rec center and a new school.

The central neighborhoods surrounding Main Street should remain quiet, the plan says.

Ideas discussed at the meeting will be used to modify the general plan in the future and draft city ordinances to make sure development proceeds accordingly.

But the central city discussion is just a work session, so public comment will not be taken. The planning commission is not voting Tuesday, and the public can weigh in at a future meeting.

The planning commission will also consider simplifying and revising two portions of municipal code, as well as approving the site of a new Wasatch County Fire Station at 200 East and 1200 South.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the city administration building, 75 North Main Street.