Close call: Construction equipment rolls into Heber City resident's yard

A construction crew contracted with the city has been working on a water tank in the Valley Hills area of Heber City, according to the city’s public information officer, Ryan Bunnell. The crew ended work for the day at about 4 p.m. Monday, he said. At around 8 p.m., the vehicle rolled downhill and crashed into a resident’s yard.

"We're lucky, first and foremost, that nobody was hurt," Bunnell said. "Secondly, we're grateful that it did not actually come in contact with the home."

According to reports, the lifter’s stabilizing arms were out and the emergency brake was on. Bunnell said that should have prevented the incident.

"What was crazy about it is that you could see the sage and everything had been torn up from the stabilizers dragging down the mountain," he said.

Heber City Police spokesperson Sgt. Josh Weishar told KPCW a preliminary investigation suggests it was just an unfortunate accident.

"It just looks like it just slowly went down the hill, doesn't look like anybody touched it or anything for right now," he said.

Bunnell said the cost of damages has not been determined. But according to a social media post from Heber City Council member Rachel Kahler, the incident damaged the resident’s shrubbery and a retaining wall.

Bunnell said the cost of damages was not known at this time. But according to a social media post from Heber City Council member Rachel Kahler, the incident damaged the resident’s shrubbery and a retaining wall.