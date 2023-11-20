Final Heber City Council campaign spending released before Election Day

Mike Johnston, the incumbent city councilmember, has kept his promise not to accept campaign contributions: he’s still running the race with no reported spending.

That’s in contrast to candidate Sid Ostergaard, who leads the field in campaign expenditures. He’s continued fundraising and spent another $3,500 on his campaign manager and social media since the last financial report.

Other top spenders are Christen Thompson, Jami Hewlett and Nick López. Each received more than $2,000 from Friends of Heber Valley for banners and mailers promoting their coalition.

Tori Broughton has spent about $1,200 on her campaign, including flyers and meet-and-greets.

Vaughn Eric Hokanson has dedicated a similar amount -- $1,300 – to expenses from web design and online security to radio ads.

Aaron Cheatwood, Paul Royall, Casey Powers and Danny Hill have all kept their campaign spending in the hundreds.

Three of the 11 candidates will be chosen for the next city council through ranked-choice voting.

Polls close in Wasatch County Tuesday at 8 p.m.