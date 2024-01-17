Heber City Council to host annual retreat, discuss priorities for 2024

Heber City Council will hold two meetings to discuss government priorities and budget goals for 2024.

They will meet Thursday evening, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 20 through mid-afternoon.

On Thursday evening, city leaders will finalize the 2024 budget and discuss policy priorities. Those include the city’s short term rental policy and the Heber Valley Airport master plan. They will also dive into the state of the economy – nationally, statewide and locally – and take a look at the city’s finances.

They will resume their discussions on Saturday to strategize the city’s future direction. Two hours that morning will be dedicated to Envision Central Heber, the city’s plan to transform its downtown, improve walkability and bring new events to Main Street.

Saturday afternoon, city leaders will invite the Wasatch County Council and the Heber Valley Railroad Board to join them for planning conversations. Topics for the afternoon include the future of arts and recreation in the Heber Valley, as well as land Heber could annex in the future.

Individual council members will present their areas of priority for the year ahead.

Councilmember Scott Phillips said he looks forward to the yearly retreat.

“I’m looking forward to the collaboration and just hearing ideas, putting out ideas and seeing what is important to people,” he said. “These meetings are fun for me.”

He said he hopes the retreat is a chance to plan more collaboration with the county government and the school district.

The first session of the retreat will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and the second session will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Both sessions will meet in the community room at the Heber City Police Department.

There will be time set aside for public comment at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.