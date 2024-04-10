UDOT to discuss bypass plans at Heber chamber event

There are two major transportation projects on the horizon for Wasatch County: the western bypass road and the expansion of US-189. Interested community members can learn more about both Tuesday afternoon, April 16.

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce public relations manager Jessica Turner said the projects are both “timely and touchy” for many county residents.

The expansion project will affect a roughly three mile stretch of US-189 along Deer Creek Reservoir. UDOT is proposing to expand the highway from two lanes to four and straighten some curves along the road.

“That has been a hot topic here within Heber Valley and Wasatch County, particularly for those commuters and businesses that are located along that corridor,” Turner said.

The western bypass road has also been controversial. It’s intended to pull traffic away from Heber City’s Main Street, but locals will be waiting at least until the end of this year to learn UDOT’s preferred route as the agency delayed its announcement.

Turner said Tuesday’s lunch will include an opportunity to ask UDOT representatives questions.

“We’ll have a little Q&A opportunity at the end of their presentation to talk about the bypass, where they are in that decision-making process and next steps, as well as overall timeline for both of these projects,” she said.

This month’s chamber lunch is Tuesday, April 16, at noon. It is open to anyone in the community. Turner said those interested in attending should purchase tickets ahead of time.