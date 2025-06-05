Heber duckling adopted after losing family in storm drain

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco applauded the sewer team for their big hearts after they jumped into a storm drain in early May to help a family of ducks who’d gotten stuck.

Franco said a local called public works to report the brood of ducklings was “fighting for their lives trying to stay afloat on a cold, rainy day.”

“Public works came out, and it was actually Stephen LaFay, who's not with us [tonight], that jumped into the storm drain and started fishing out the ducklings,” she said. “Got them all out, but only one survived. But the one that survived is still alive, and we're glad for that.”

Franco shared a note from Matthew Kennard, the city’s public works director, who said his team did everything it could for the little birds.

“It was heartbreaking, but we worked hard to warm up the little ducklings,” Franco read from the letter. “Losing so many was hard but I’m grateful that one survived.”

The surviving duckling was adopted by an employee at the nearby Tractor Supply, who reports he’s living with a few other baby chicks and doing well with his new family.