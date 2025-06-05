Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz: Park City Mountain not for sale

Rob Katz took over as CEO in late May after serving as chair of Vail Resorts’ board of directors.

During the company’s earnings call Thursday, Katz was asked about selling Park City Mountain.

“That’s not something we’re looking at and we don’t think that that ultimately is in the right long-term interest of our company,” Katz said in response. “A resort like Park City, of course, is critical to our overall company and our network.”

Park City resident Matthew Prince, the billionaire CEO of cybersecurity firm Cloudflare, recently told KPCW he approached Vail about acquiring the mountain.

Katz also commented on the Park City ski patrol strike, which rattled operations during the holiday season.

The CEO said guest satisfaction scores at Vail properties were strong during the 2024-25 ski season, excluding Park City Mountain.

“The Park City experience was obviously unacceptable,” Katz said.

Epic Pass sales for the upcoming season through May 27 are down 1% compared to the same period the prior year. However, Epic Pass sales revenue is up 2% year-over-year, following the product’s 7% price increase.

Katz was previously CEO from 2006 to 2021 and oversaw numerous mountain acquisitions — including Park City Mountain Resort and The Canyons — as well as the introduction of the Epic Pass.

His return to the post follows the recent exit of Kirsten Lynch, who managed a period in which the company’s stock fell to levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming from the board, Katz said Thursday he doesn’t yet have a “detailed action plan” for Vail Resorts’ future, but sees areas where the company needs improvement, such as guest communications, consistency in the guest experience and more innovative marketing.

“While I’m not a brand new CEO for this company, I’m still new, as so many things are different at the company and different in our industry and in the macro environment, and it will be important for me to take the time to listen and learn from everyone here, and for all of you to give me the space to do that as well,” he said. “Of course, I’m not starting at ground zero and we’ll have much more to share on our future plans during upcoming earnings calls and at our investor conference next spring.”

Katz plans to continue as chair of the board of directors while serving as CEO.

Vail Resorts’ stock declined slightly in after hours trading Thursday following the company’s earnings call.

Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.