Dozens of Heber locals ask city to rethink townhome proposal

The proposed Garbett townhomes originally called for 40 units along East Center Street, near the site of the future Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

After several rounds of negotiations, the total number of proposed townhomes was reduced to 26. But the Heber City Council had doubts about even that lower number by the end of its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20, when councilmembers were asked to consider recommending a rezone.

That’s in part thanks to the efforts of several dozen residents who live near the site, who packed the council chambers to share their feedback.

Cole Sorenson told leaders he’s opposed to any zone change.

“We, as a neighborhood, bought our properties and saved up a lot of money thinking these would be our forever homes, thinking that this would be R2 and knew that it could be developed as such,” he said.

The site is a little over three acres. Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood estimated the R2 zone would typically allow six homes for that amount of land.

Other residents brought up concerns about traffic, emergency access issues, nearby wildlife and snow plowing during big winters.

Maren Meibos said the development would change the character of the whole neighborhood, especially the trees nearby. She was also worried about inadequate parking.

“There are already cars regularly lining both cul-de-sacs, and we have big driveways,” she said. “Everyone has a two-car garage, and most people, myself included, have a pad next to the home to have additional parking, and that still isn’t enough.”

Planners have said the development would be deed-restricted, with a requirement that each home is owner-occupied.

But resident Thomas Johnson said the estimated $500,000 price tag for a townhome isn’t truly affordable.

“Many of the coworkers that I work with, many of my friends, actually have been finding housing anywhere that’s not Heber, because it is so expensive here,” he said. “I do not believe, in any way, shape or sort, that this housing will be good for any young adult or anyone in Heber at all. It’s not affordable, it’s not very livable and it’s not very spacious at all.”

After hearing all the public comments, several councilmembers agreed the location is not right for 26 townhomes.

They told the developer they’d be willing to negotiate from a starting point of six units, based on the existing zone.

In an interview with KPCW the next morning, Cheatwood thanked locals for their comments.

“I’m glad that the community showed up,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Jan. 21. “I hope they feel heard. I hope they continue to do so and show up and talk to us and come to meetings and send in emails.”

He said in future, he would like to have more clarity from the beginning about the council’s non-negotiables.

“Frankly, we must, as a council, we must do better at getting to that point sooner in our conversations, saying, ‘Here’s where I’m at. This is my line in the sand,’” he said.

To read some of the public comments that were submitted to the council, visit the city website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.