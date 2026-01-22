Park City police investigate Main Street smash-and-grab

A camera captured two thieves using a rock to break the jeweler's front windows before pushing items into a duffle bag and fleeing Jan. 17.

With tourists arriving for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, co-owner Cole Whipple said the jewelry store sprang into action.

“It’s never fun to wake up to a broken window, but we refused to let it break our spirit,” Whipple wrote in an email to KPCW. “We decided immediately that we weren't going to hide behind plywood; we were going to have some fun with it and show Park City that we are still here, still smiling and fully open for business.”

The store installed signs over two damaged windows that read, “Our gems are a steal, literally” and had repairs underway by Jan. 21.

Co-owner Ken Whipple also posted surveillance footage of the smash-and-grab, asking members of the community to help identify the culprits.

Park City Jewelers Damage is seen to Park City Jewelers from the Jan. 17, 2026, break-in.

The video shows two people in heavy coats outside his store. One has the black bag and the other throws a rock into a window.

After taking some of the merchandise, they break a second window and steal more, then leave.

Neither Park City Jewelers nor the Park City Police Department said how much the stolen jewels were worth, but the store does have insurance.

Lt. Danielle Snelson told KPCW the theft happened at around 5:20 a.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

She urged anyone with information to contact the police department.

Park City Jewelers had a similar smash-and-grab almost seven years ago. It’s unclear if that thief was ever caught.