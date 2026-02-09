Heber leaders seek partnership with Habitat for Humanity to add affordable housing

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties has been helping locals attain homeownership for three decades, including seven home projects in the Heber Valley.

Leaders of the nonprofit told Heber City councilmembers Feb. 3 they’re interested in forging a closer relationship with the city to support local workers.

“How are we keeping people near where they work?” asked Shellie Barrus, the executive director of the organization. “How are we keeping our communities thriving, having thriving businesses because they have workers?”

She said Habitat for Humanity has a range of programs in the Wasatch Back, including home construction, home repairs and free financial education classes.

“That's a four- to five-week course that is open to the public,” she said. “It's a great way for us to find people who are interested in homeownership who maybe didn't know there was an opportunity, and that's really helpful for them to get prepared for the process.”

Participants in Habitat’s homeownership program must be able to afford the regular mortgage payment and must commit to 200 hours helping to build the home.

Michael Plowman, the development director for the Wasatch Back chapter, said it’s an efficient way to construct affordable homes within a for-profit development.

“We’re finding ways to partner with developers, contractors and everything,” he said. “We really want to be that gap for a city or a county to help you with your goals.”

He and Barrus said it’s helpful for local governments to partner with Habitat for affordable housing since the organization is not focused on profits.

The unique tools the nonprofit can draw on include subsidizing construction costs, providing 0% interest mortgages and helping families find loans.

Heber City Councilmember Sid Ostergaard said he’s excited about potential collaborations.

“I think, council, this is a great opportunity to team up with Habitat and with Mountainlands and any other entity that can help us with this,” he said. “We need you back in front of [the Wasatch County] Housing Authority, and let’s talk shop.”

No formal decisions were made, but councilmembers expressed interest in strengthening Heber City’s relationship with Habitat.

In neighboring Summit County, applications are open through Feb. 15 for Habitat’s homeownership program. Eligible candidates must earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income, or between $51,000 and $101,000 for a family of four. This project requires at least one adult on the mortgage to work full-time in Summit County.

