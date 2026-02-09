© 2026 KPCW

Judge, attorneys prepare to seat jury in Kouri Richins murder trial

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:25 PM MST
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
POOL AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Silver Summit Justice Center.

Jury selection for the highly anticipated Summit County court case begins Tuesday.

Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother and former real estate agent, is charged with fatally poisoning her husband Eric Richins almost four years ago.

She has pleaded not guilty and has awaited trial in the Summit County jail since 2023.

For up to about one week, hundreds of locals are scheduled to go before a 3rd District judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys for questioning.

They’re searching for eight jurors and four alternates for the five-week trial scheduled to begin Feb. 23.

Last week, the parties dismissed most of the roughly 1,700 respondents to a jury questionnaire based on their written responses.

Those remaining will answer questions over video conferencing, since Judge Richard Mrazik denied both sides’ request to conduct the process called “voir dire” in person.

Most recently, Mrazik also denied the defense team’s second request to move the trial to Salt Lake County. He wasn’t persuaded by their argument that, based on the jury questionnaire, an impartial panel of jurors can’t be found in Summit County.

He first denied a change of venue request In 2025. Richins’ defense team then appealed to the Utah Supreme Court and lost.

That delayed the trial, which was originally scheduled to happen in 2025.
