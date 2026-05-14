© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber City surveys historic buildings for future preservation efforts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:56 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

The survey of Heber City's historic districts also algins with Utah's historic preservation plans.

Heber City and the Community Alliance for Main Street are partnering to analyze the town’s historic neighborhoods.

It’s putting out a preliminary survey to assess, identify and document architectural or historic resources in the area.

Over the next few weeks, historians and members of Heber’s Historic Preservation Commission will assess residential and commercial properties from the street to determine future plans for preservation.

The project aligns with Utah’s statewide historic preservation plan, which recognizes the need to increase representation of rural neighborhoods on the National Register of Historic Places.

Heber’s last historic survey was completed in 1983. Historians began the 2026 survey on May 11.
Heber City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver