Heber City surveys historic buildings for future preservation efforts

Heber City and the Community Alliance for Main Street are partnering to analyze the town’s historic neighborhoods.

It’s putting out a preliminary survey to assess, identify and document architectural or historic resources in the area.

Over the next few weeks, historians and members of Heber’s Historic Preservation Commission will assess residential and commercial properties from the street to determine future plans for preservation.

The project aligns with Utah’s statewide historic preservation plan, which recognizes the need to increase representation of rural neighborhoods on the National Register of Historic Places.

Heber’s last historic survey was completed in 1983. Historians began the 2026 survey on May 11.