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Here's who will receive $1.6M in Summit County cultural grants

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:47 PM MDT
Local photographer and artist Mark Mazierz paints one of the many decorative pianos scattered across Summit County, this one in the South Summit Aquatic Center.
Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
Park City and Summit County's arts council won a grant for a new art piano in Henefer, like this one in the South Summit Aquatic Center.

The Summit County Council approved the 2026 RAP Cultural Grant selections Wednesday.

Thirty organizations will get a share of this year's $1.6 million in local cultural grants.

A record 36 applications were submitted for the annual grants funded by recreation arts and parks sales taxes. Applicants requested almost $3 million in funding total.

The Sundance Institute was among the six applicants not awarded funding. It was seeking money for free local film screenings.

“Their representative was very clearly only committing to summer programming, and they would not commit to any specific dates or films that would be shown,” grant committee chair Sharon Serpico Hanson said.

The Sundance Institute plans to maintain educational programs in Utah, despite moving its annual film festival to Colorado next year.

KPCW is among the organizations awarded funding.

The RAP tax also supports recreation initiatives. Those grants are usually dispersed in the fall.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas