US ski team brings back Salt Lake City Olympics coach to boost the men's Alpine program

The men's Alpine team won two medals — both silvers by Ryan Cochran-Siegle in the super-G — at the last two versions of the Winter Olympics, the Beijing and Milan Cortina Games.

McNichol served as head coach of the U.S. squad from 2002-08, a period when the team featured ski racers such as Ted Ligety, Bode Miller, Daron Rahlves, Steven Nyman and Marco Sullivan. McNichol most recently was the Alpine director for Canada from 2019-22.

“He’s a true team builder who creates an environment where athletes and staff can grow both individually and together as a high-performing group,” U.S. Alpine director Sasha Rearick said Wednesday in a statement. “Phil brings a genuine care for people, great energy and a lot of fun to the daily process of getting better.”

In his role, McNichol will help prepare athletes for the World Cup circuit and other global events. His leadership style has been described as athlete-centered.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard has built tremendous momentum, and I’m excited to help contribute to the next chapter by creating an environment where athletes and staff can thrive and perform at their best," McNichol said.