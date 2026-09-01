Heber drag show raises $15K for abuse survivors

The sixth annual “Not Your Mamma’s Backyard Drag Show” invited Wasatch County to two nights of dancing and pride Aug. 28-29.

Spectators braved the rain to watch six Utah-based drag queens Darcey Willey, Ava ZaWhore, The Good Lady Dy, Rose Omen, Gaye and Anya Bacon perform against the backdrop of Mount Timpanogos.

The stars confidently strutted across the stage in heels, wigs and sequins to raise money to support male survivors of sexual abuse.

Event organizer and Heber native Joshua Knight said he was moved by the record 465 tickets sold this year to raise over $15,000 for nonprofit groups. That’s up from last year’s 415 tickets, with the event bringing in $13,500.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW The Good Lady Dy donned multiple wigs throughout the show Aug. 28.

“To know that most of our patrons are from the Heber Valley and surrounding areas lets us know that we’re making a difference,” Knight told KPCW. “We’re educating. We’re promoting love.”

Joshua Knight’s older brother Jeremiah headlines the show in their middle brother Adam’s backyard.

Joshua Knight said the group extends past blood ties.

“This truly is a family affair,” Knight said. “It’s not just Adam and Jeremiah and I. We just kind of have this collection of the most amazing humans that are here and we’ve just kind of picked up these amazing jewels along the way that we’ve kind of fixed into this makeshift amazing crown of this show that does good.”

As headlining queen Darcy Willey, Jeremiah Knight said drag is liberating. Willey’s acts included impersonating Adele and Broadway show “Hairspray” lead Tracy Turnblad.

“There’s a certain liberty that Darcy gets to take, and a little bit of agency that I give myself,” Jeremiah Knight said. “I’ve always thought of drag as this weird like elevation of what it is to be a woman and like the power that they have.”

Drag queen Gaye (Nick Gilleland), said performing in Heber is not that different than anywhere else.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW Gaye dancing in a pearl necklace Aug. 28.

“Drag in and of itself is an act of resistance,” Gilleland said. “They’ll be different kinds of people that you’ll notice and find at different drag shows. But at its core, we’re all just here to have a good time and enjoy expression and be entertained, and that’s what matters, right?”

Heber residents Kaylee and Daniel Gruwell said the event reflects a positive cultural shift.

“The mentality that people can be people in our community is really heartening for me because I feel like that hasn’t been the case in the past,” Kaylee Gruwell said. “So being able to embrace anybody who comes into the community – it’s a good look for Heber.”

Daniel said the show challenged his perceptions of the town.

“It’s a nice shift … maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I made assumptions in the past, but either way, it’s just kind of cathartic to have something like this,” he said.

The shows ended with a tribute to the late Dolly Parton featuring all six queens and a standing ovation.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW The queens as Dolly Patron for their final act Aug. 28.

Proceeds from the weekend will support MenHealing, a Utah organization for male survivors of sexual abuse, as well as Cavalier Crazy dog rescue in Salt Lake City.

