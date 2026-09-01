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Eastern Summit County residents can comment on general plan before vote

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:55 PM MDT
Cars travel down Main Street in Kamas.
SR-32 Corridor and City Centers Master Plan
Cars travel down Kamas Main Street in Eastern Summit County.

Amendments to the Eastern Summit County General Plan will be approved by the county council.

Eastern Summit County residents can share their thoughts about the planning commission’s proposed general plan at a public hearing this week.

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission has spent the last six months reviewing amendments to the general plan. It is to ensure the vision, goals and policies reflect the community's priorities, changing conditions and anticipated growth.

Residents can now share their thoughts at the county courthouse in Coalville Thursday at 6 p.m. The commission will then vote on a recommendation to the county council, which has the final say.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver