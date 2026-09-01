Eastern Summit County residents can comment on general plan before vote

Eastern Summit County residents can share their thoughts about the planning commission’s proposed general plan at a public hearing this week.

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission has spent the last six months reviewing amendments to the general plan. It is to ensure the vision, goals and policies reflect the community's priorities, changing conditions and anticipated growth.

Residents can now share their thoughts at the county courthouse in Coalville Thursday at 6 p.m. The commission will then vote on a recommendation to the county council, which has the final say.