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Salt Lake temple to open for public tours after years of renovations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM MDT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple at sunset.
Allison
/
Adobe Stock
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple at sunset.

Reservations are now open for the 2027 Salt Lake City Temple tours.

After years of renovations, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open its Salt Lake City Temple to the public.

Reservations are now available for tours of the temple starting in the spring.

The historic building in downtown Salt Lake City has been closed for construction since December 2019. The improvements include seismic and structural reinforcements, plumbing and electrical updates and accessibility enhancements. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The celebration of the Church’s flagship temple begins April 5 with tours through Oct. 1.

Tours are free. Reservations are required. A virtual tour will also be available online.

The Church has not yet announced when the temple will be rededicated and close its doors to the public.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver