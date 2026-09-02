Heber approves 3 infrastructure districts for Highlands

Heber City councilmembers say they decided in favor of the new Tava-Highlands public infrastructure districts (PIDs) because the tool could help first-time homebuyers afford a down payment.

PIDs have been available to Utah developers since 2019. They’re a way to use bonds to pay for infrastructure in new development. The debt is repaid through special assessments levied on property owners within the PID boundaries.

Throughout the summer, councilmembers remained uncertain about whether to allow three PIDs in the Highlands, a development of over 800 homes near the Utah Valley University Wasatch campus.

But at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, the council said it’s negotiated an agreement that will benefit the city.

Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood asked the developers to include information about home costs with and without the PIDs in every property sale, essentially a more detailed version of the state’s disclosure requirements.

“I want every potential buyer to know that they’re buying something with — yes, they’ve got a definite impact in their future taxes, but they’re also seeing the benefit right now in being able to get into, potentially, something that they couldn’t get into if it was $40,000 higher,” he said.

The PIDs mean that buyers’ mortgages will be less expensive, but property taxes will be higher.

Cheatwood had previously been critical of the proposal but said Tuesday he’s come to believe the PIDs will benefit residents.

The city also negotiated over $2 million for public benefits from the developer, including $1.6 million for a new section of College Way, $400,000 for improvements to the neighborhood playground and $70,000 for the dog park.

Councilmember Yvonne Barney abstained from the vote, saying she likes the project but doesn’t like PIDs.

“I really have a hard time with trying to negotiate with how I felt so long against PIDs and still do,” she said. “But with this project, I feel very strongly that this will be something that will benefit our community, and I’m really looking forward to what you have to bring forward.”

The rest of the council unanimously supported creating the districts.

Construction of the Highlands began in fall 2024, and developers hope to finish building by spring 2028.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.