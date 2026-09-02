Park City Council to consider water rate study

The Park City Council will discuss whether to conduct another water rate study during a work session Thursday.

City Manager Adam Lenhard said the last time the town assessed water rates was in 2023, and the study was very broad. Since then, incremental modifications have been made to the water rate structure. Those include focusing on a specific customer class and adding conservation objectives.

Now, Lenhard said the council is looking into a comprehensive look at the entire rate structure.

“This study, if approved by the council, would take us through the next five years, and the goal is to make sure that again the revenues are sustainable, the water rates are fair across all classes of customers,” he said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Wednesday.

The study would also project rate adjustments and help the city establish water rates and charges for fiscal years 2028 through 2032.

The cost and timeline for the study have not yet been determined.

Lenhard said Park City’s rate structure is more complicated than other cities because of how much it's grown. He said costs for water are also going up every year.

“We've seen significant increases in our materials, fuel, storage, pumping-you name it,” Lenhard said. “Across the board, we have absolutely felt the impacts of inflation, and so that is a cost that all of us, as ratepayers, do need to pay.”

Water fees also help pay for the debt service bond on the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant , which opened in May 2024.

The council will vote on a final agreement Sept. 17.

Park City Municipal is a financial reporter of KPCW.