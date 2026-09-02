Write-in candidates jump into Wasatch County races

The write-in candidate filing period closed Aug. 28, and several people entered the contests for Wasatch County Council.

Competing for Seat A, representing everyone in the county, are four candidates.

Rachel Kahler won the Republican primary in June and is the only original candidate still on the ballot.

Democrat Patrick Saucier withdrew from the race Aug. 31. Under Utah law, the party is allowed to replace him with another candidate. Robert McNeill will take Saucier’s place on the ballot.

Write-in candidates Jami Hewlett and Shawn Taylor joined the race as well.

Seat C represents northern Heber. Incumbent Councilmember Erik Rowland’s bid for a second term was previously uncontested; now, the Republican will face write-in candidate Alex Folmer.

Seat F includes Hideout, Timber Lakes and rural, eastern Wasatch County. The candidates for that seat — Republican interim councilmember Mike Murphy and Democratic challenger Joe Tugaw — are unchanged.

The race for sheriff also remains the same. Primary victor Jeremy Hales, a Republican, will face an unaffiliated write-in candidate, Paul Moore.

Michelle Kellogg won the GOP primary for clerk-auditor and will not face any competitors in the general election.

Democrat Lauren Forsyth and Republican Jon Woodard are on the ballot for county attorney.

Erin Sabey and Jake Collett are each running uncontested for nonpartisan spots on the Wasatch County School District Board of Education.

At the state level, Democrat Celeste Johnson and Republican Luke Searle are seeking the House District 59 seat.

The general election is Nov. 3.