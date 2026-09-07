Heber Day of Service honors 2 national anniversaries

The 12th annual Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service invites the Wasatch Back to recognize first responders and take part in local service projects at Heber City Main Street Park Sept. 12.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with the national anthem and a flag ceremony. Volunteers will help with service projects from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Travis Wilcox, who serves on the Heber Valley 9/11 National Day of Service Planning Commission, said the event aims to strengthen local bonds.

“The thing I think that I remember the most [about 9/11] is the unity that came out of it for our country,” Wilcox said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Sept. 4. “We came together and I think that spirit continues today. I think that’s what this National Day of Service is all about: trying to unify us, bring us together and understand that we’re all human.”

He said the volunteer projects reinforce this goal. This year, those include picking up trash at the Wasatch County Event Center, weaving mats from plastic grocery bags for the homeless and planting trees in Cove Park.

“We wanted to put together a wide variety of projects that people of all abilities could participate in,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox estimated 500 people will come to help. That’s up from roughly 350 people last year.

He said this year’s event also celebrates the country’s 250th anniversary.

“The goal behind all of this is to bring the community together on a day of remembrance,” Wilcox said. “And really to reach out to each other, build bridges, and be reminded of what we can do when we serve one another.”

A board of ten volunteer commissioners organized the event.

To register, visit gohebervalley.com.