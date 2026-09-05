New Heber Valley high school football rivalry kicks off

The Wasps won 40-9, the opening salvo of what is sure to be a decades-long rivalry between the two Wasatch County schools.

Deer Creek senior Owen Belnap said school spirit is high.

“Absolutely insane! Everyone’s come out full energy. The energy out here is absolutely amazing,” Belnap said. “Super proud to be a Deer Creek Riverhawk out here.”

The new Deer Creek High chants premiered from the blue-clad student section, Belnap says.

“My favorite cheer is R-O-W-D-I-E, that’s the way you spell rowdie,” he said.

Belnap said he and his friends chose to be a part of Deer Creek’s inaugural senior class.

The Wasatch County School District split high school students in half this year, sending 1,300 to the new school while the other 1,300 remained at Wasatch High.

Lydia Clifton said she stayed at Wasatch High for her senior year because of the school’s “legacy.”

While students are now spread across two schools, the bonds between them have strengthened.

“The hallways feel so much more empty, but it feels like we have such a better connection with all the kids around us,” Clifton said. “It feels like more like a Wasatch family.”

Deer Creek Athletic Director Brian Foster said the split between schools means the students now face off against friends.

“All the Wasatch football players were on their sideline but where did they want to go?” he said, referring to a moment from the end of the night. “They wanted to go see their friends over here at Deer Creek and tell them good job.”

Foster hopes the rivalry will help both teams grow for years to come.

Both Wasatch County schools play in the 4A division. The Wasatch Wasps play the Park City Miners Oct. 2. The Deer Creek Riverhawks will face the Miners on Oct. 14.

