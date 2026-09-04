Miners, Wasps get first wins while Wildcats, Braves roll

The Park City Miners opened Region 8 play Friday night with a 33-28 road win over the Mountain View Bruins.

Park City’s offense turned in its strongest performance of the season, while the defense forced four turnovers for the second consecutive week, including one returned for a touchdown.

After the teams traded scores for much of the first half, the game swung late in the second quarter. Mountain View was driving for a potential halftime lead when Johnny Hemmesch intercepted a pass and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown, giving Park City a 26-14 advantage.

The Miners extended the lead to 33-14 early in the third quarter before the Bruins mounted a comeback. Mountain View pulled within 33-28 late in the fourth quarter after returning a fumble 55 yards. Park City recovered the ensuing onside kick and picked up a pair of first downs to run out the clock.

Park City improves to 1-3 and will host the Salem Hills Skyhawks in another Region 8 matchup on Friday night. Tune into KPCW for live coverage beginning at 7pm.

Grady Coombs had three touchdowns for the Wasatch Wasps in their 40-9 victory over the Deer Creek Riverhawks in the first meeting between the two Heber City schools.

The Wasps led 14-6 at halftime before pulling away in the second half for their first win of the season.

Both teams continue Region 8 play on the road Friday night. Wasatch (1-3) visits Timpanogos and Deer Creek (0-4) travels to face Uintah.

The South Summit Wildcats rolled over the South Sevier Rams, 43-7. The Wildcats built a 43-0 lead before the Rams broke through in the third quarter. South Summit improves to 3-1 on the season and will visit the San Juan Broncos on Friday night.

The North Summit Braves cruised to a 45-0 victory over the Parowan Rams. The Braves scored early and often, and the game ended after three quarters under the high school mercy rule. Next up for the Braves (3-1) is a road contest against the Kanab Cowboys.

