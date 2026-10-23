© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County throws support behind lawsuit against developer-led towns

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:30 PM MDT
The Wall Street climbing area is seen from across the Colorado River near Moab, Utah.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Wall Street climbing area is seen from across the Colorado River near Moab, Utah, where a preliminary municipality sparked a 7th District Court lawsuit.

A judge in Moab will consider whether preliminary municipalities violate the Utah Constitution Thursday.

The developer-led towns, called preliminary municipalities, were added to Utah law in 2024.

Moab-area nonprofits alleged in a February lawsuit that the tool was specifically designed to enable a luxury housing project along the Colorado River.

Last week, Wasatch County declared its support for the 7th District Court lawsuit which would deem preliminary municipalities unconstitutional.

The lawsuit says developers use the controversial tool to circumvent planning processes when they see pushback from county leaders or the public.

Ivory Homes has proposed the preliminary municipality of Lost Creek in Summit County. And in Wasatch County, Philo Development is proposing Wasatch Highlands.

Both counties, and the town of Wallsburg, have called on the Utah Legislature to undo the law. They say it thwarts common-sense planning.

Now, Wasatch County is also calling preliminary municipalities unconstitutional. It filed an amici curiae, or friend of the court, brief in 7th District Court Oct. 16 with Kane County.

The two governments want Judge Don Torgerson to know that the Moab lawsuit has broader implications on what they call “the right to local self-government, ” which has become the refrain for opponents of preliminary municipalities.

Torgerson could rule on the law’s constitutionality after a hearing Thursday, Oct. 29.

Thursday is also when Wasatch County residents can weigh in at a public hearing about the future town of Wasatch Highlands.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content